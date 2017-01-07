Outagamie Co. house fire in the town of Nichols

NICHOLS, Wis. (WBAY) – The Outagamie Co. Sheriff’s office confirms a house fire in Nichols that Action 2 News photographer Bill Kumalek took video of on Saturday night.

The sheriff’s office says it happened at N8017 on Highway 47 between Deer View road and Meyer Road.

Fire crews were called to the scene after 8 pm from a passerby who reported seeing big flames coming from the house. Five fire departments were on scene as of 9 p.m.

The caller stated that the house appeared to be empty.

Outagamie co doesn’t believe there are any victims .

Highway 47 is going to be closed off through Sunday morning.

