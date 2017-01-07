Packers fans rally ahead of playoff match up

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Packers fans are geared up for tomorrow’s big showdown with the New York Giants with a pep rally at the Tundra Tailgate Zone outside Lambeau Field.

“Go Pack Go,” could be heard throughout the building.

“We’re going to get everybody fired up,” said superfan Don Hayes. “The enthusiasm, we’re going to carry it with us to the stadium tomorrow down to the field. The players will play well and we’re going to beat the Giants.”

Some Packers legends got in on the good vibes.

“I don’t know about you guys, but I need some payback from 2007,” said Packers Hall of Fame safety LeRoy Butler.

Butler and former Packers running back Dorsey Levens entertained the crowd of hundreds, telling reporters Titletown never gets old.

“These are the best fans in the world,” Levens said. “They’re dedicated, and no matter what they’re going to be there supporting their football team.”

“You meet fans from England, all over Europe, California,” said Butler. “I met some guy that came from Greece today just to see his favorite team.”

If a fan from Greece impressed Butler, imagine how he would have felt after meeting Edgar Reyes who was dressed as Darth Vader.

“The Packers are the best team in the entire galaxy and beyond,” Reyes said.

Packers President & C.E.O. Mark Murphy was also on hand, sharing his feelings about how the regular season ended.

“I think Aaron’s statement of running the table kind of personifies how this team felt that, “we can play well and finish out the season.” We just got to keep it going,” said Murphy.

Fans are ready to “keep it going.”

“We got kicked around by the Giants,” said fan Bruce Roehsner. “Now it’s our turn and we’re on a roll and we’re taking it to the Super Bowl.”

“I think it’s going to go great,” says fan Bryce Butler. “We’re going to go out with a Packer win – that’s for sure.”

“I’ll tell you what,” says fan Dan Bennett, “Eli hasn’t been on fire. Who is? A-Rod – he’s on fire.”

Fans are hoping to ride Aaron Rodgers’ hot arm straight to the Super Bowl.