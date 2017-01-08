Aaron Rodgers, the Hail Mary King

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – Hail. Mary. King.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, a master of last-second theatrics, heaved up a 42-yard pass to a crowded end zone to end the first half of the playoff game against the Giants. Randall Cobb pulled it down and the Packers went up 14-6 before heading into the locker room.

The Hail Mary was the big play the Packers needed to build momentum for an explosive second half.

It was No. 12’s third successful Hail Mary connection in two seasons. There was the 61-yard pass to Richard Rodgers to defeat the Detroit Lions last season, and a 41-yard pass to Jeff Janis against the Arizona Cardinals in the playoffs.

After Sunday’s Hail Mary, the Arizona Cardinals woefully tweeted, “Seen that before.”

