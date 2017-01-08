Better Business Bureau downgrades MyPillow to “F” rating, revokes accreditation

(WBAY) – Consumers are familiar with MyPillow as a staple of television infomercials. Now, the Better Business Bureau has delivered a blow to the company.

MyPillow, which is made in Minnesota, was downgraded to an “F” rating by the BBB, which revoked the company’s accreditation.

The Better Business Bureau of Minnesota says it’s an issue with MyPillow’s buy-one-get-one free offer of two pillows for $89.97.

The BBB says any time a company offers a buy-one-get-one offer continuously, then that becomes the “normal price” of the item. The agency says a special offer should only be available for a limited time.

The BBB also said MyPillow shows images on boxes that don’t match the products inside.

That’s why the Better Business Bureau revoked MyPillow’s accreditation and downgraded its rating.

CLICK HERE for the full MyPillow review on the BBB website.

KTSP, an ABC Affiliate in Minnesota, obtained a statement from MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell. Lindell says the company wasn’t immediately able to stop the buy-one-get-one offers, but would look at making changes in 2017.

“MyPillow was built on our dedication to our customers’ satisfaction. We run sales and specials for our customers, so that we can give as many people as possible the chance to have a great night’s sleep. Naturally, I am terribly disappointed by the BBB’s decision. When I started MyPillow more than 11 years ago, I handled each and every customer call personally. To this day, I train all of our customer service representatives with one thing in mind, we take care of our customers because we owe them our success. We have sold more than 25 million MyPillows, but we will continue to treat each and every customer like they are our only one. From myself and our 1,500 employees, we want to thank our loyal customers.” – Mike Lindell

The “buy-one-get-one” offer remains on the MyPillow website, despite the BBB’s actions.