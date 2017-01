Fond Lu Lac, Wis. (WBAY) – A fire inside a garage sent fire crews out to the 100 block of East Cotton Street around 2 a.m Sunday morning, according to fire officials.

Fire crews found a garage engulfed in flames where two vehicles were destroyed, one inside the garage and one parked outside.

The fire was put out and did not burn any nearby structures. No one was hurt and the family who own the garage was able to stay home.

Fire officials say the fire was an accident but it’s under investigation.