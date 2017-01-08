Jordy Nelson out of playoff game after hit to ribs

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – Green Bay Packers fans made a collective gasp after wide receiver Jordy Nelson was carted off the field with a rib injury during the first half of the wild card playoff game at Lambeau Field.

No. 87 went from being questionable to return to being ruled out of the game against the Giants, according to the Packers.

WR Jordy Nelson (ribs) is out for the game #NYGvsGB — Green Bay Packers (@packers) January 8, 2017

Nelson seemed in pain, holding his head in his hands as he was carted off the field.

The wide receiver took a hard hit from Giants’ Leon Hall.

Dr. John Gray, who is the #Packers' general doctor (not orthopedist) is going to the locker room with Jordy Nelson. — Jason Wilde (@jasonjwilde) January 8, 2017

Jordy Nelson with his head down riding on the med cart to the locker room is not a sight #Packers wanna see. Took nasty hit to ribs. — Kaitlin Sharkey (@KRoseSharkey) January 8, 2017

Packers linebacker Blake Martinez is also questionable to return after suffering a knee injury.

LB Blake Martinez (knee) is questionable to return #NYGvsGB — Green Bay Packers (@packers) January 8, 2017