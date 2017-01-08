Jordy Nelson out of playoff game after hit to ribs

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – Green Bay Packers fans made a collective gasp after wide receiver Jordy Nelson was carted off the field with a rib injury during the first half of the wild card playoff game at Lambeau Field.
No. 87 went from being questionable to return to being ruled out of the game against the Giants, according to the Packers.
Nelson seemed in pain, holding his head in his hands as he was carted off the field.
The wide receiver took a hard hit from Giants’ Leon Hall.
Packers linebacker Blake Martinez is also questionable to return after suffering a knee injury.