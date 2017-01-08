Missing snowmobiler found dead in Barron Co.

Barron Co. Sheriff’s Dept. (Press Release) — On Saturday January 7, 2017 at 8:54am the Barron County Sheriff’s Department received a call of a possible missing person that may be on a snowmobile.

Deputies responded to the residence of the missing person just north of Rice Lake and did not locate the subject but the snowmobile was missing. A search of the area lakes and trail was conducted.

At 9:48am a friend out looking for the missing person did report a snowmobile helmet on the ice by the Stump Lake Bridge north of Rice Lake.

Deputies from the Sheriff’s Department along with the Rice Lake Police Department, WI State Patrol, Rice Lake Fire Department, LMC Ambulance and WI DNR responded to the scene. The Chetek Fire Department Dive team was also called to the scene.

Rice Lake Fire deployed firefighters in cold water suits into the water near the bridge and they did locate a snowmobile in the water. The DNR then used their Rov-an underwater remote controlled video submarine to look for the missing person.

About 11:15am the Rov did locate a body and fire personnel from Rice Lake and Chetek Fire removed him from the water. The deceased snowmobiler was identified as Todd Kane, 42 from Rice Lake.

The Barron County Medical Examiner’s Office, the WI DNR and the Barron County Sheriff’s Department are still investigating this accident.

— Per Chris Fitzgerald, Barron County Sheriff