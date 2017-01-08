Packers fans brave freezing temperatures

The Packers tailgate party started at 10:00 this morning, nearly six hours ahead of kickoff.

“We were the first ones here, yes,” says Randy Jones of Prentice. Definitely the first ones out here.”

They call it “keeping up with the Joneses,” getting fellow tailgaters hyped for the big game.

“I wouldn’t trade it for anything else in the world,” says Bo Jones of the Twin Cities. “This is something else right now, with everybody here.”

Frigid temperatures got so cold, some fans beards even froze. But these conditions are nothing to Packers fans. Some even braved the temperatures after breaking bones.

“I broke my hand about eight weeks ago,” says Nick Klimeck of Green Bay. “[I] wanted to figured out a way to stay warm in these freezing temperatures, so I had my neighbor make me a mit. [It] never will stop me. It’s always been a tradition to go to the Packers game.”

This playoffs game is taken very seriously.

Al Klimek and his family took a former ambulance and gave it a new life of its own.

“We renovated it into a sort of ‘Pack-u-lance,'” says Al Klimek. “There’s a container that we put the keg of beer in, and we just pipe the tubing around the back of the cabinets.” From there, Klimek and his friends enjoy their choice of beer on tap, right outside Lambeau Field.

Stakes are high for the green and gold, but fan’s expectations are even higher, many exclaiming “Super Bowl or bust!”

“Aaron Rodgers is going to run the table and he’s going to run the playoffs too,” says Nick Klimek. “We’re going to the Super Bowl and winning it.”