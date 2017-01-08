Packers fans pumped after win over New York

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Fans filed out of Lambeau Field with a little extra pep in their step saying the frozen tundra doesn’t feel so cold after such a decisive win over the New York Giants.

“We blew them out. It’s crazy,” said Brenden Cleveland of South Beloit, IL. “Honestly, I thought it was going to be close. Aaron Rodgers went in, did what he had to do to get that ‘W’. Go Pack Go.”

Green Bay’s Alex Kolocheski wasn’t worried going into Sunday’s game and his team rewarded his faith.

“I thought the Packers were going to come in and throttle the Giants,” Alex said. “It’s good to get that sour taste out of our mouths and get a little revenge.”

Brock Kurowski, also from Green Bay, says Sunday’s win is just the start.

“We’re about to run the table now,” he says. “We just took the Giants down. That’s a big win. We got Dallas next. I think we have the momentum right now. Everything’s going our way.”

McKenzie Lund of Middleton says it didn’t look good early against Eli Manning and the Giants.

“The beginning I was a little nervous just because of the way things were going, but at the end, my heart was pumping, I was excited for them,” said Lund.

Obviously fans were glad to see their Packers win, but for most people we spoke to following the game, to win in this fashion against the Giants serves as a statement to the rest of the NFC – specifically the Dallas Cowboys.

“It’s feels great going into Dallas simply because I know that the Giants have beaten Dallas quite a few times, so I know that if we can beat the Giants we can probably beat Dallas,” said Sam Cristoforo of Rockford, IL.

When asked if he thought Dallas was nervous to face Green Bay next week, Kolocheski said, “yeah, absolutely. I think Dak [Prescott] is shaking in his boots. I don’t think he can compete with Aaron. [Aaron] is the king of the north, man. He takes us on his back and brings us where we got to go. Go Pack.”