Thousands of bowlers in Green Bay for a championship tournament

Green Bay, Wis. (WBAY) – There are about 10,000 bowlers in Titletown this weekend for the nation’s largest bowling tournament.

The State Open Championship Bowling Tournament is 115 years old. It’s an 18-week-long competition which ends the weekend before Mother’s Day.

About two thousand people are competing for prizes adding up to more than $450,000.

The Greater Green Bay Convention and Visitor’s Bureau believes it’ll add more than $2 million to the local economy and the bowlers say they’re happy to be in Titletown for the eighth time since the competition began.

“We’re really excited to be here in Green Bay, it’s fun to be part of all the activities and the fun that goes on in a great city,” said Don Hildebrand, from the Wisconsin State USBC Bowling Association.

There is still time to register to be in the tournament until the final weekend, but organizers say time slots are running out.