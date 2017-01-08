Thousands of bowlers in Green Bay for a championship tournament

Bowling visitors are giving the local economy a small boost.

aisha-morales-250 By Published:

Green Bay, Wis. (WBAY) – There are about 10,000 bowlers in Titletown this weekend for the nation’s largest bowling tournament.

The State Open Championship Bowling Tournament is 115 years old. It’s an 18-week-long competition which ends the weekend before Mother’s Day.

About two thousand people are competing for prizes adding up to more than $450,000.

The Greater Green Bay Convention and Visitor’s Bureau believes it’ll add more than $2 million to the local economy and the bowlers say they’re happy to be in Titletown for the eighth time since the competition began.

“We’re really excited to be here in Green Bay, it’s fun to be part of all the activities and the fun that goes on in a great city,” said Don Hildebrand, from the Wisconsin State USBC Bowling Association.

There is still time to register to be in the tournament until the final weekend, but organizers say time slots are running out.

We welcome comments and civil discussions.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s