Two women arrested in Sun Prairie after shooting chase across Dane County

UPDATE (WKOW) — Officials with the Dane County Sheriff’s Office say the shooting overnight at the Woodman’s in Sun Prairie stemmed from a woman being shot at by two other women who were following her in a car. One of the suspects is believed to have vandalized the victim’s car and broken into her Madison home earlier in the day.

A news release this morning says the victim called 9-1-1 about 11:30 Saturday night, saying she was being followed by the two women, and that one of those women had a gun. The caller stayed on the phone with dispatchers as she tried to drive away from them.

The two women reportedly followed her from the Beltline to Interstate 39/90. The victim reported being shot at as she exited Northbound USH 151. She continued driving and and turned onto Main Street in Sun Prairie, where she told dispatchers she was shot at again.

Police located the suspects’ car in the parking lot of Woodman’s in Sun Prairie, but the women weren’t in in. The store was put on lockdown and evacuated while Dane County sheriff’s deputies, Sun Prairie police, the Wisconsin State Patrol and a McFarland K-9 Unit searched for about an hour.

The two women taken into custody are Kenya L. Lemons, 21 and Jasmine A. Reynolds, 22, both of Madison. Police say Reynolds drove the car.

No one was injured and there was no property damaged during the driving incident. There were no shots fired nor any other victims at Woodman’s.

Lemons was arrested on charges of first degree recklessly endangering safety, being a felon in possession of a firearm and three counts of misdemeanor bail jumping.

Reynolds was arrested for first degree recklessly endangering safety party to a crime, probation violation and a warrant for failure to appear.

Police are asking anyone that may have seen any thing as this incident was taking place or who might have further information to call the Dane County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 608-284-6900.

By Kristin Summers Jan 08, 2017 5:36: AM CST Updated: Jan 08, 2017 7:31 AM CST

SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) — The Dane County Sheriff’s Office says they have suspects in custody after a shots fired call near Woodman’s in Sun Prairie.

People who were there tell 27 News they were evacuated from the store at about midnight. A Dane County Sheriff’s Office official said there was a shots fired call near the store.

Right now, the investigation spans multiple jurisdictions.

27 News will update this story when more information is released.