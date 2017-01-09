Appleton police looking for victims of thefts overnight

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) – Appleton Police are investigating at least a dozen thefts that happened early in the morning January 9.

All the thefts targeted unlocked vehicles and unsecured garages on the city’s south side in an area east of S. Telulah Ave.

Police followed footprints in the snow, leading them to a 43-year-old Appleton man at a nearby apartment complex. He who was arrested for involvement in one of the thefts, and officers recovered some property from his apartment.

Police want to know if other vehicles and garages were entered. If you think you might be a victim of the thefts, call the Appleton Police Department at (920) 832-5500.

Anyone with information that could help investigators is asked to call police or text their tip anonymously to 274637 with the word ADPTIPS followed by the information.