Ask and you shall receive: Packers fan gets his Hail Mary

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers made a Florida boy’s wish come true during Sunday’s playoff game against the Giants.

The Packers Tweeted a “Letter to Lambeau” from 10-year-old Jackson of Jacksonville, Florida. The boy wrote that he would like to see “you (Aaron Rodgers) throw a Hail Mary.”

If you don’t see the Tweet below, click here to see it.

Of course, No. 12 came through, tossing a 42-yard Hail Mary pass into the end zone to end the first half of the Packers-Giants playoff game. Randall Cobb grabbed it for a touchdown. The Packers went up 14-6, and never looked back.

The Packers are asking for more Letters to Lambeau ahead of the Dallas Cowboys Playoff game on Sunday, Jan. 15.

Here’s how to get your letter to the Packers:

 

 

 

