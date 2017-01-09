City of Green Bay uses brine and salt on roads to clear snow Monday

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) — Before the first snowflake fell Monday night, the city of Green Bay had a plan in place to keep the roads clear of snow.

At 3:00 a.m., Green Bay will have about 85 machines out clearing the roads Tuesday morning. They will start with primary roads, like Mason Street and Velp Avenue, then move on to residential roads in hopes of clearing the streets before people leave for their morning commute.

However, Green Bay’s director of public works Steve Grenier said planning for a snowstorm is never easy.

“It makes things more challenging when you are trying to hit a moving target,” said Grenier. “It’s not simply the snow fell and the book says let’s go out and plow the snow. That was 30 years ago how they did things. Now folks have to be amateur meteorologists, part-time chemists, physical scientists, we are kind of looking at everything,” said Grenier.

Grenier said it starts with checking the current conditions.

“We have to look at our pavement conditions, pavement temperatures, what the pavement temperature trend is going to be over the next couple of days and during the storm,” said Grenier.

From there, they usually start by adding brine to the roadways.

“Brine stops initial snow pack from making contact. It melts and becomes liquid and doesn’t end up adhering to the underlying pavement,” said Grenier.

Sometimes brine is enough.

“A half inch of snow and that brine will take care of it,” said Grenier.

But for Monday night, it won’t be so the city will also be salting the roads.

“The same table salt that folks use for cooking, that is what we use most of the time,” said Grenier.

But as temperatures start to decrease, the city has to adjust their compounds to make the salt more effective and they have the ability to do that on the fly.

“I can pull that material off the truck, run it through our brine extreme, modify that blend and immediately inject it back into tanks on the fly and send our guys back out so even the materials that we made and put on board isn’t wasted,” said Grenier. “We have some ability to do some custom blending with it once it’s on the truck.”

Planning for a snow storm isn’t an exact science, but Grenier said the ability to adjust, as the snow continues to fall, makes all the difference.

As the city does its part to keep the roads clean, they are asking residents to do their part as well. If you have a storm water inlet located near your home, the city is asking you to clear it of snow yourself. Grenier said the reason behind it is to make sure that when we get a warm spell and the snow starts to melt, the water has some place to go rather than building up and freezing over again causing dangerous conditions on the road.