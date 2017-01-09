Cover 2 On the Clock: Breaking down the Packers playoff victory

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – The Green Bay Packers offense struggled in the first quarter of the playoff victory over the New York Giants Sunday. But it didn’t take long for Aaron Rodgers and company to find their groove.

The momentum shifted in the second quarter when Rodgers hit Davante Adams for a touchdown, and tossed up a 42-yard Hail Mary pass that was pulled down by Randall Cobb to put the Packers up 14-6 at the half. The offense would explode in the second half for a 38-13 victory over the Giants.

The Cover 2 On the Clock panel breaks down that offensive turnaround and the impressive work of the O-line. They also look forward to the Packers showdown in Dallas, and say why they like the Packers against the Cowboys.

Action 2 Sports director Chris Roth moderates the panel of ESPN Milwaukee’s Jason Wilde, ESPN’s Rob Demovsky, and WTAQ’s Mark Daniels.

TOPICS:

Offensive Turnaround

Holding the Line

Enough Defense?

What I Heard

Peppers’ Plan

Matthews’ Hustle

Schum

Cowboys