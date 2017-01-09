Cover 2 On the Clock: Breaking down the Packers playoff victory

By Published:
cover-2-on-the-clock-1-8-2017

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – The Green Bay Packers offense struggled in the first quarter of the playoff victory over the New York Giants Sunday. But it didn’t take long for Aaron Rodgers and company to find their groove.

The momentum shifted in the second quarter when Rodgers hit Davante Adams for a touchdown, and tossed up a 42-yard Hail Mary pass that was pulled down by Randall Cobb to put the Packers up 14-6 at the half. The offense would explode in the second half for a 38-13 victory over the Giants.

The Cover 2 On the Clock panel breaks down that offensive turnaround and the impressive work of the O-line. They also look forward to the Packers showdown in Dallas, and say why they like the Packers against the Cowboys.

Action 2 Sports director Chris Roth moderates the panel of ESPN Milwaukee’s Jason Wilde, ESPN’s Rob Demovsky, and WTAQ’s Mark Daniels.

TOPICS:

  • Offensive Turnaround
  • Holding the Line
  • Enough Defense?
  • What I Heard
  • Peppers’ Plan
  • Matthews’ Hustle
  • Schum
  • Cowboys

We welcome comments and civil discussions.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s