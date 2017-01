ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) – Officers have closed Cormier Road at S Broadway St in Ashwaubenon for a crash investigation.

Ashwaubenon Public Safety says the crash happened Monday morning near the National Railroad Museum.

Officers are asking drivers to avoid the area and take an alternate route.

Police did not release details about the crash. Action 2 News is headed to the scene and will provide updates.