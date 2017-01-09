Following the Pack to Big “D”

It appears the Green Bay Packers will have plenty of company when they travel to Dallas to take on the Cowboys.

Ticket brokers and tour companies say interest for a Green and Gold playoff road trip is sky high this year.

As soon as fans realized yesterday the Packers were headed to Dallas, they grabbed their phones and started making plans.

“We actually had staff here before the end of the game and they started taking reservations for game tickets and tour packages, and finally about 9 o’clock I think they went home,” says Nanci Denissen, Event USA Tour Operations Manager.

Those phone calls didn’t let up today.

“It’s crazy, you just can’t even keep up with the phone calls and try to get everything in order,” says Denissen.

According to Denissen, the most popular seller right now is the Two Night Land Package, which includes a two night hotel stay, a ticket to the game and a ticket to a Packers tailgate party.

The cost is $689 per person.

“We are surprised at how many people are going to hop in the car and drive there, they just want to be there, lots of fans,” says Denissen.

Fans looking to handle their own travel arrangements, and just buy tickets, can expect to spend several hundred dollars at a minimum.

“As of right now, tickets just to get in the door for standing room is $300, and basically to get a regular seat, you’re looking anywhere from $400 to like $3,000 just to get a decent seat,” says Ticket King Manager Travis Loftus.

But Loftus also advises fans to be patient, at least for awhile.

“I would say let the dust settle a little bit through today just because the prices are a little high, I would probably pull the trigger around Wednesday or Thursday at the latest,” says Loftus.