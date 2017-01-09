Gov. Walker prepares for “State of the State” address Tuesday; Lawmakers discuss expectations

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – We’ll know more Tuesday afternoon about Governor Scott Walker’s vision for the state in the upcoming year.

That’s when he’ll give his 7th “State of the State” address.

Right now area lawmakers are speculating about some of the key issues.

When Gov. wALKER delivers his State of the State address Tuesday, it’ll be before the largest majority of Republican lawmakers since 1971.

“We need to show that we deserve our seats. We deserve the trust that they’ve given us and I think that our ambitious next two years is going to prove to everybody that they made the right choice,” said Rep. Ron Tusler, a Republican from Harrison.

Among the issues likely to be addressed are taxes, the cost of higher education, and transportation funding — which faces a $1 billion shortfall over the next two years.

Rep. Amanda Stuck, an Appleton Democrat said, “We know it has major impacts even for this area, with the DOT putting out reports saying that even 10/441 project could possibly see delays yet if we don’t address transportation.”

Many Republicans say their goal is to keep spending in check.

Rep. Jim Steineke, a Kaukauna Republican, said, “Really it’s about balancing the books and the budget coming up, making sure that we don’t spend more than what we take in, and on the transportation side make sure we have a long-term, sustainable funding formula to make sure we can keep up with maintenance and construction needs.”

What Democrats want, though, are more specifics, which the governor probably won’t provide until February when he releases the two-year state budget plan.

“He’s been in office six years. We haven’t made any progress on funding transportation. We haven’t created 250,000 jobs. And state revenue doesn’t look like it’s going to bring us enough money to invest in public schools or the UW system like he said he wants to do,” said Rep. Gordon Hintz, a Democrat from Oshkosh.

If you want to watch the State of the State address we’ll stream it live starting at 3 p.m. on WBAY.com, and you can count on us to bring you complete coverage on Action 2 News.