Mall suspect makes initial appearance in Outagamie County court

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) – A man accused of threatening to “shoot up” the Fox River Mall made an initial appearance in Outagamie County court Monday morning, according to online court records.

Christopher C. Hawkins, 28, is charged with Making Terrorist Threats in connection to a Dec. 27 incident that caused a panic at the mall in Grand Chute.

Bond is set at $25,000. A preliminary hearing–in which a judge decides if there’s enough evidence for the case to move forward–is scheduled for Jan. 17.

A criminal complaint obtained by Action 2 News shows Hawkins had been in a fight with his girlfriend the day of the mall incident. The girlfriend told police that Hawkins made threats to “shoot up” the mall and an Appleton hotel. The complaint states that Hawkins told his girlfriend, “I guarantee by the end of the night someone is going to die.”

Police responded to the mall, but were unable to locate Hawkins or any active threat.

Hawkins was arrested the next day in Minnesota, where he was held until extradition to Wisconsin.

Outagamie County District Attorney Carrie Schneider said a “Terrorist Threat” charge doesn’t just apply to someone who’s threatening the country or the government.

“Under the circumstances for which he did caused public panic or could have caused public fear. You can do it for circumstances where you close a business or evacuate a business,” Schneider explained.

Online court records do not list an attorney for Hawkins.

Action 2 News will continue to follow this developing story.