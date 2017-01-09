New video: hidden cameras capture school drug thief suspect

Related Coverage Groundskeeper accused of stealing medications from Green Bay schools

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) — For the first time we’re seeing video from inside Green Bay area elementary schools, showing the man police believe stole students’ medication last year.

Action 2 News filed an open records request for this video last April, and the district attorney just authorized its release.

Since the theft, the Green Bay Area Public School District says it’s made security changes to prevent it from happening again.

The video, captured by hidden cameras placed inside some elementary schools last year, shows the man police identify as 26-year old Cameron Drake, a former groundskeeper and fill-in custodian.

In video from Webster Elementary, you see Drake repeatedly rummaging through a desk drawer, looking for what prosecutors believe is a key.

According to court records, after school staff noticed missing student medication, like Adderall, the district placed “a dummy” key” that “looked similar to the legitimate key… in the drawer.”

You see him search around the desk, and even check a sweater hanging on an office chair.

In a second video from Jefferson Elementary, about two weeks later, you again see Drake searching desk drawers.

Court records show the cameras were placed where the keys had been stored, not on the medication boxes themselves, but you see Drake walk in and out of view repeatedly, a few times carrying something in his hand.

Police arrested Drake the next day.

He was charged with theft back in April, but his case is still moving through the court system. He has a final pre-trial hearing scheduled for March.

“That was a crime of opportunity at that time,” says Claudia Henrickson, executive director of special education and pupil services for the Green Bay Area Public School District.

She says the school made several changes surrounding security of the medication to remove that opportunity in the future.

Soon after discovering what happened, Henrickson says the district ordered new lock boxes for the medication. They now open with staff ID badges, not keys. She says there’s a new lock box in every school building that would store student medication.

“It will tell you who’s been in and out of the box by your ID badge, so that we’re able to know who had access to that medication,” she explains. Only a limited number of people have clearance to open the medication box.

Parents must also now deliver medication to the school themselves, instead of sending it with students.

Court records from Drake’s case showed the district didn’t have set times for counting medication, initially making it hard to track how much was missing.

That’s changed now, too.

“Now we’re able to do them live and have a Google spreadsheet, so that I’m able to see, at a district level, what they’re doing, and we do it every single month at the same time,” says Henrickson, noting that the system has worked smoothly since taking effect.

She say she’s confident these changes will prevent future thefts.