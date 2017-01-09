Nine arrested, 30 ejected during Packers-Giants playoff game

By Published:
sheriffs squad car lights

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – Green Bay Police have released the arrest and ejection report for the Packers-Giants playoff game at Lambeau Field.

The department says nine people were arrested.

Thirty people were ejected from the game for “various misconduct violations.”

That’s about on par with recent home games.

The Dec. 24 game against the Vikings ended with six arrests and 30 ejections.

The Dec. 11 home game against the Seattle Seahawks ended with seven arrests and 28 ejections.

Things were considerably calmer during the Dec. 4 game against the Houston Texans. There were two arrests and six ejections during that game.

 

 

 

We welcome comments and civil discussions.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s