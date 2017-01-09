NWTC builds blue memorial to law enforcement

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – Monday was National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day, and Northeast Wisconsin Technical College in Green Bay is honoring the men and women who serve as our protectors.

A memorial was set out Monday with a ring of lights, some red, most of them blue, roughly 2,500 lights in all. The lights flash as they do on top of a squad car.

They’re NWTC’s way of saying “thank you.”

“We really owe our law enforcement personnel a great debt of gratitude,” NWTC president Jeff Rafn said.

The idea started small but grew once more people at the college wanted to get involved.

Now you can drive by to see the lights and tune the FM dial to 88.9 and listen to tributes:

“Because you spend your life in danger/

could take a bullet for a stranger.

The days are hard, the nights are long/

but you still put the uniform on.”

“It’s a tough time to be a police officer, and it’s really nice to know that there’s a lot of people in this community, especially here in Green Bay, that really support our police officers,” Green Bay Police Chief Andrew Smith said.

With its training center, NWTC plays a role in getting officers into communities. It’s fitting they would take the time to honor the badge.

“Thousands of folks out here have been trained and educated here. Every one of them has made a personal decision to keep us safe and to face whatever dangers are out there,” Rafn said.

The lights will be on display until Sunday, January 15. The college hopes people take the time to come by and take a moment to reflect on those who keep us safe.