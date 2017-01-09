Officials hold Affordable Care Act discussion in Fox Valley

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) – With majorities in the House, Senate, and soon the Presidency, Republicans in Washington have made it clear that repealing and replacing the Affordable Care Act is at the top of their agenda.

But that won’t impact healthcare plans this year.

Appleton Mayor Tim Hanna and Executives from Winnebago and Outagamie Counties joined the effort in Appleton Monday spreading the word about the January 15th deadline for those without insurance to enroll through the federal healthcare marketplace.

“This is the law of the land now and insurance is honoring these contracts, these policies that people are signing up for in record numbers,” Regional Director, U.S. Dept. of Health & Human Kathleen Falk said. “So if you sign up now before February 1st you don’t have to worry, you’re policy will be in effect for an entire year.”

The Affordable Care Act is still in place and despite talks to repeal and replace it the department says they’re seeing enrollment rise.

“We’re at record setting numbers both here in Wisconsin and nationally,” Falk said. “We’re over 8.7 million Americans have signed up for this insurance in just the last two months including 234,000 in Wisconsin.”

Mayor Hanna a Republican also spoke Monday.

He believes healthcare changes are coming but still wants families to sign up for healthcare before the deadline.

“You need to control the things you can control and what’s under their control right now is they have an opportunity to come in and sign up and get coverage for their family, that’s what they can control,” Hanna said. “They can’t control what’s going on in Washington so why worry about it,”