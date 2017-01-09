On WBAY-TV 2: Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers competes on “Big Fan”

By Published:
Aaron Rodgers
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers pumps his fist as he walks off the field in the closing minutes of the team's NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Washington Redskins in Landover, Md., Sunday, Jan. 10, 2016. The Packers won 35-18. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – How much does Aaron Rodgers know about Aaron Rodgers?

Green Bay Packers fans will find out Monday night on the premier episode of the ABC show “Big Fan”, which you can watch on WBAY-TV 2.

Here’s how the show works:

Three “super fans” battle it out to find out who is the ultimate Big Fan. The winner takes on the celebrity (Aaron Rodgers, Kim Kardashian, Kristen Bell, and more) to see who knows the most.

“Big Fan” airs Monday, Jan. 9, at 9 p.m.  The first part of the premier features actor Matthew McConaughey. The Aaron Rodgers episode airs next at 9:30 p.m.

Click here to learn more about “Big Fan.”

Aaron Rodgers is no stranger to TV game shows. No. 12 defeated “Shark” Kevin O’Leary and astronaut Mark Kelly in a 2015 episode of “Celebrity Jeopardy.” 

