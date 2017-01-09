Parking around Lambeau could be amended to prevent drunk driving

Monday night, the City of Green Bay Protection and Welfare Committee began discussions to consider making overnight street and lawn parking legal around Lambeau Field following Packers Games.

People living near the stadium complained fans are driving home drunk, just to avoid parking tickets. According to city law, people who park on Green Bay lawns and streets are ticketed or towed between the hours of three and five in the morning.

Some who live near Lambeau Field think the city should change the law to allow people to park overnight after games. “I think it’s a great idea,” said Pete Harrsch, who lives in a house directly across the street from Lambeau. “Anything to reduce the chances of somebody killing someone driving around drunk at night. I don’t see a problem with someone leaving their car on the lawn overnight.”

Alderman Bill Galvin has seen his share of the out of control game day drunken driving, and says changing the law has its appeal.

“Obviously I’m a former law enforcement officer and if there’s any good idea out there that makes our roads safer, it’s hard to say no to that,” Galvin said ahead of Monday’s meeting.

And while anything that would deter drunk driving around Lambeau Field on game day seems like a good idea to rally behind, the committee is expected to discuss just where they’d draw the line.

“Vehicles parked all over the place could detract from the neighborhood,” Galvin told Action 2 News. “And if it’s more than just Packers games, then it becomes, ‘is it the whole weekend?’ I mean, this is why we have to be so careful.”

Galvin says people should share their ideas and concerns. “Hopefully we sort through these things at the subcommittee level and we make good recommendations to the council,” he said.

The Packers’ next home game is isn’t until August, so the city has several months to make a decision, which would not affect homes in Ashwaubenon.