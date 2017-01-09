Police: Officer shot in Orlando, suspect still at large

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) – The Orange County Sheriff’s Office in Florida says it’s conducting a massive manhunt for a suspect in the shooting of an Orlando police officer.

The sheriff’s office said Monday it was searching for 41-year-old Markeith Lloyd in an area of northwest metro Orlando.

Some area schools were in lockdown.

The Orlando Police Department identified Lloyd as the suspect in the shooting Monday morning of the Orlando police officer near a Wal-Mart store.

No additional details were provided about the shooting or the condition of the officer.

The Orlando Sentinel (http://bit.ly/2i8wHZ6 ) reports at least seven Orlando police officers and Orange County Sheriff’s deputies were seen escorting an ambulance carrying the officer to the hospital shortly after the shooting.

Traffic has been detoured around the area.

