GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – Crews are at the scene of a duplex fire on Green Bay’s west side.

The blaze on Beech Tree Dr broke out at 4:30 this morning.

The scene is located just west of I-41, north of Lombardi Ave.

Police on scene tell Action 2 News This Morning’s Kristyn Allen that fire spread to both sides of the duplex.

All residents escaped without harm.

Kristyn Allen will have live updates on Action 2 News This Morning.

Four people safely escape duplex fire in @CityofGreenBay. pic.twitter.com/WyoGNtyCGK — Kristyn Allen (@KAllenWBAY) January 9, 2017