The science of clearing snowy roads

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – It was only snowing for a couple of hours before we started seeing problems with Northeast Wisconsin roads and reports of accidents.

One crash closed the northbound lanes of I-43 for about an hour over University Avenue, forcing law enforcement to divert northbound traffic at East Mason Street.

The 511WI.gov travel map shows most roads in the state are snow covered or at least have slippery stretches.

But highway crews and local Public Works departments have been out most of the day to keep roads from getting slick and keeping them as clear as they can for morning commuters.

Green Bay developed a plan before the first flake fell and will continue to adjust that plan as the snow flies.

“It makes things more challenging when you’re trying to hit a moving target,” Steve Grenier, Director of Public Works for the city of Green Bay, said.

Planning for a snowstorm is not easy.

“It’s not simply the snow fell, the book says, ‘Let’s go out and plow the snow.’ That was 30 years ago how they did things. Now folks have to be amateur meteorologists, part-time chemists, physical scientists. We are kind of looking at everything,” Grenier said.

He says it starts with the current conditions.

“Our pavement conditions, pavement temperatures, what the pavement temperature trend is going to be over the next couple of days and during the storm.”

From there, they usually start brining the roads.

“By having it there, brine stops initial snow pack from making contact. It melts and becomes liquid and doesn’t end up adhering to the underlying pavement.”

Sometimes, spreading brine on the roads is enough.

“A half inch of snow and the brine will take care of it.”

But in this case it won’t, so the city will also be salting the roads.

“The same table salt that folks use for cooking,” Grenier says. “That is what we use most of the time.”

But, he adds, “Salt doesn’t work well below 15 degrees Fahrenheit.”

So as the temperatures start to fall, the city has to adjust their compounds to make the salt more effective. They have the ability to do that on the fly.

“I can pull that material off the truck, run it through our brine extreme, modify that blend and immediately inject it back into tanks on the fly, and send our guys back out,” Grenier said, “so even the materials that we made and put on board isn’t wasted. We have some ability to do some custom blending with it once it’s on the truck.”

Planning for a snowstorm isn’t an exact science.

“Everything that we do is continuously monitored.”

But Grenier says the ability to adapt as the snow continues to fall makes all the difference.

By about 3 a.m. the city will have about 85 machines out on the road to clear snow and ice from the pavement. They’ll start with the most-traveled roads, like Mason Street and Velp Avenue, then move on to residential roads, hoping to clear the streets enough for your morning commute.

As always, allow extra time to travel — and extra distance from the car ahead of you.

And as the city does its part to keep the roads clean, it asks residents to do their part as well: If you have a storm water inlet located near your home, the city asks you to keep it clear of snow. Grenier says this ensures when we get a warm spell and the snow starts to melt it has someplace to go rather than building up and freezing again, causing dangerous conditions on the roadway.