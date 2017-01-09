Dept. of Corrections, ThedaCare team up to combat drug addiction

NORTHEAST WISCONSIN (WBAY) – In an effort to keep drug addicts out of jail, the State Department of Corrections has teamed up with ThedaCare to offer treatment instead of time behind bars.

Governor Scott Walker has signed legislation to help combat the state’s heroin epidemic and recently called for a special session in the legislature to take up several proposals to fight addiction.

The Department of Corrections launched a voluntary program back in March that offers medical treatment for addicts set for release from custody. The hope is by treating criminals for their addictions, they will be less likely to re-offend.

According to Mike Meulemans from the DOC, “Those individuals are contacted by the social workers, they’re asked some questions and given some information regarding the VIVITROL and if they choose to volunteer for the program they will go through medical screening with health services and then from there they are released to community supervision with one of our agents and go through the treatment and receive the injection every 28 days.”

The treatment includes monthly injections of Vivitrol, which helps to curb cravings or the effects of opiates. ThedaCare has helped to administer the Vivitrol to participants since July.

According to ThedaCare physician, Dr. Eric Smiltneek, “It will reduce overdose risks up to five times and it will improve the likelihood of you completing outpatient AODA services by about double.”

Fifty-four people are participating in pilot the program in Northeast Wisconsin. And while there isn’t any hard data yet about the program’s effectiveness, DOC officials are seeing some success.

Meulemans adds, “We are seeing individuals stick with this program and it’s about the hope. They hope for better days. This program is offering them the opportunity to see that hope.”

DOC officials would like to expand the program moving forward.