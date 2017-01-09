Tom Burns

Action 2 News Multimedia Journalist

Tom Burns began working in the WBAY newsroom in March of 2016. With a passion for working on both sides of the camera, he enjoys speaking with people of all walks of life and sharing their stories with others.

Prior to coming to WBAY, he worked at WFRV in Green Bay beginning in February of 2010. His experience started in the production department and moved to the newsroom. With roles as a Producer, Director, Editor and Photojournalist, he was able to learn and understand many facets of a news operation.

Along with local broadcast television, Tom has worked in the video production department for many of the top sports franchises in the area, including the Green Bay Packers, Wisconsin Timber Rattlers, Green Bay Gamblers, Green Bay Blizzard and various NCAA sporting events.

The youngest of three brothers, Tom was born in Waukesha and moved to De Pere when he was eight months old. A graduate of De Pere High School, he then earned a bachelor’s degree in Film, Video and New Genres from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.

With a natural curiosity for what makes people tick and how the world works, Tom is always interested in the happenings both at home and around the world. He is a true believer in the Aristotle quote “The more you know, the more you know you don’t know”. If he had to choose a role model in the news industry it would be Charlie Rose for his in-depth interviews across a wide array of subjects. A proud Packer Backer, he also loves the storied history of the Green and Gold. During his off time, you can catch him at a local music show, riding his bike, fishing on a lake or camping.

Contact Tom at tburns@wbay.com and follow him on Twitter.



