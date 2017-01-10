American Red Cross issues emergency call for blood donors

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – The American Red Cross issued an emergency call for blood donations because of a shortage in these winter months.

Officials with the Red Cross tell us shortages often happen this time of year when people are sick and don’t feel up to donating blood or severe weather keeps them at home.

But that doesn’t mean the need for blood slows. The Red Cross says 14,000 donations are needed daily.

“The patients in need are of course going through heart surgery, transplants, burn victims, accidents, a variety of different things. It’s very unexpected the accidents, so we need to have the blood on the shelves when it’s needed,” Debbie Mylener, a donor recruitment representative, said.

Find a Red Cross donation center close to you at http://www.redcross.org/give-blood