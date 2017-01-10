City asks residents to help with curb flooding by cleaning out water sewer inlets

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) — The snow and rain mixture in the Green Bay area has left some side roads with curb flooding, which can become treacherous when temperatures drop and it freezes over.

However, there are a few things residents can do to help.

Craig Wautlet is a lifelong Green Bay resident, growing up across the street on North Baird Street. Wautlet said he loves winter but that often comes with plenty of snow.

“Just cleaning up after the snow storm and doing some snow blowing,” said Wautlet.

But one thing he isn’t used to is the water build-up along the street.

“This is probably the worst I’ve seen it in winter,” said Wautlet.

Green Bay’s Public Works Director Steve Grenier said it has to do with the water sewer inlets. If the snow is blocking them, then here is nowhere for the melted water or rain to go. That causes the water to pool, freeze and then add to the icy road conditions.

“I know, it’s a challenge for folks,” said Grenier. “I get it, you are taking care of your driveway and the last thing in the world you want to be taking care of is something else.”

But Grenier said it makes all the difference and that is why they’re asking residents to do their part and take care of the water sewer inlets closest to their homes.

“Take a few minutes shovel that inlet out, make sure that water can go someplace when it gets warm enough to melt out there,” said Grenier.

If you aren’t sure where the water inlets are, Wautlet has an idea that could help.

“I was going to look on my phone to see where it is on a map, on Google Maps because I don’t know where it is off-hand,” said Wautlet.