Dashcam video shows multi-vehicle crash on I-41

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) – Personal dashcam video shows cars and a box truck spinning out on Interstate 41 on the south end of Oshkosh Tuesday morning.

The multi-vehicle accident starts at 20 seconds into the video with a car spinning out in the left lane. A car traveling behind it goes into a spin trying, but failing, to avoid a collision. That pushes the first car to the right hand lane, where it rubs sides with a box truck. The box truck then goes into a spin and the driver does a remarkable job recovering.

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office says no one was injured in the crash. It shared the video on its Facebook page as a reminder of how quickly road conditions can change from one stretch of highway to another.

Advisory: Video contains adult language (mobile users, if you can’t see the video player click here)

Shared under the YouTube license agreement