Developer: Hotel Northland on track to open by summer 2017

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – Developers of the Hotel Northland in downtown Green Bay say the long-gestating project is nearly 70 percent complete, and the owner has a goal of opening by summer of 2017.

A news release states that “major mechanical systems” are in place, framing is complete, and drywall work is underway. Crews are also working to restore the historic light fixtures and mosaic tile floors.

It was revealed Tuesday that developer Keith Harenda of KPH Construction is now the sole owner of the Hotel Northland, located on N Adams St. One of the original developers, Iowa-based Frantz Community Investors, is no longer involved in the project. The news release states the interests of Frantz Community Investors have been acquired by Harenda.

The hotel has chosen Provenance Hotels of Portland, Oregon, to manage the 160-room hotel.

Action 2 News was granted a look inside the progress at the $44 million hotel project in December.

The project was conceived in 2013. Construction started in late 2015.

Developers say people interested in rooms or events after August 2017 should visit this website: http://thehotelnorthland.com/inquiries/