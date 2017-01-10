Dunkin’ Donuts recalls glass tumblers for breaking glass, burn hazard

WASHINGTON, DC (WBAY) – Dunkin’ Donuts is recalling glass tumblers after discovering they can crack or break, posing the hazard of suffering a cut from glass or a burn from hot liquid.

Dunkin’ Donuts received 19 complaints of the glass cracking or breaking but is not aware of any injuries.

The recall involves 16-ounce glass tumblers. They’re about 8 inches tall and 3 inches in diameter. There are three styles:

“BUT FIRST, DUNKIN” in white font on the inside layer of glass with a clear lid and pink plastic where the lid connects to the tumbler

“BUT FIRST, DUNKIN” in white font on the inside layer of glass with a clear lid and orange plastic where the lid connects to the tumbler

A black and gray plaid pattern on the inside layer of glass with a black silicone grip with the letters “DD” embossed on it and a black lid

They were sold at Dunkin’ Donuts shops since last September for $13 to $15.

Return them to the store for a full refund.

You can get more information from Dunkin’ Donuts by calling toll-free 1-800-859-5339 weekdays between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. Central Time