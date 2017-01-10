Green Bay schools may seek $71M referendum

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – The Green Bay Area Public School District’s school board could be looking at a $71 million referendum this spring.

At a meeting Monday night, board members decided which projects could be included in that referendum.

As Action 2 News has reported, one of the biggest issues facing the district is overcrowding on the east side.

To alleviate that, the board would like to build a new Baird Elementary School and add on to Eisenhower, Froebel and Martin schools. Those projects total about $50.8 million.

The other $20 million would go toward improving and expanding the fine arts curriculum at various schools.

The list of projects is not yet set in stone.

The board has until January 24 to decide whether a referendum is the way to go.