Holiday Hostess Twinkies recalled

WASHINGTON, DC (WBAY) – Hostess is recalling some holiday Twinkies as a precaution due to possible salmonella contamination.

One of its suppliers, Blommer Chocolate Company, says the white candy coating used on the White Peppermint Twinkies, might contain milk powder contaminated with salmonella.

No one has reported getting sick, and none of the Twinkies has tested positive for salmonella.

The limited edition White Peppermint Twinkies were sold in boxes with nine individually wrapped Twinkies.

Customers should return them to the store for a full refund.