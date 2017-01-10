Hotel Northland changes stem from cancelled bank loan

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) At Tuesday afternoon’s Green Bay Redevelopment Authority (RDA) meeting, Mayor Jim Schmitt asked committee members to approve a recommendation to give a $500,000 loan to Hotel Northland, after a senior lender backed out of the project.

That lender—First Merit Bank—made the promise of a loan, but was bought out by Huntington banks. Huntington said it has no interest in lending money to the project, and Hotel Northland is scrambling to find another senior donor to replace First Merit.

At Tuesday’s RDA meeting, city leaders explained that they had a new, unnamed lender in mind—but that lender will only sign off on a loan if there is a single owner of the hotel. Prior to this week, the hotel had two owners:

Keith Harenda/KPH Construction, and Michael Frantz—who is considered the big ‘push’ behind the initial creative concept of Hotel Northland. A KPH Construction spokeswoman and Frantz both confirmed with Action 2 News that Hardenda is now the sole owner of the Hotel Northland, and Frantz is no longer involved.

Their partnership dissolved last Friday in Brown County Court, filed in the form of a restraining order; still, the mayor says there is no bad blood following the break up.

Details of the file were unavailable to the media on Tuesday, but the mayor insists there is no bad blood following the break-up. “There’s no animosity in this at all,” he said. “I think the bank was looking for one decision maker, and some of us financing people were looking for quicker decisions.”

The RDA approved the suggestion of a $500,000 gap loan, under the condition of interest only payments for 5 years = $10,000/year at 2%, and the earlier of 5 year balloon or refinance. The matter still needs to be approved by the Green Bay City Council.

On Tuesday, KPH Construction—under the name Hotel Northland, LLC.—said construction is 70 percent finished, and they hope to open their doors between June and August 2017.