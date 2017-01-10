Local, federal officials take bold approach to crack down on human trafficking

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) — The start of the new year marks a bold new approach to fight human trafficking in Brown County.

Just one week into his new job as a human trafficking investigator with the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, Sgt. Matt Wilson has his first case.

“We got notified through Backpage, looking up the ads, that there was a potential sex trafficking victim,” explains Wilson, who’s working in the Internet Crimes Against Children unit.

That’s how the case against 19-year old Jose Ramos began.

Tuesday afternoon, the district attorney’s office filed an attempt to receive compensation from human trafficking charge against Ramos.

Court records say when undercover investigators responded to an online ad Monday morning, a woman showed up to meet them at a local hotel, and Ramos was hiding in the backseat of her SUV.

Investigators say he was taking money from her while she worked as a prostitute.

The woman was referred to a non-profit agency that helps victims of human trafficking.

Ramos went to jail.

His case marks the first time investigators have pursued human trafficking as a felony.

In this case, the charge could result in up to six years in prison and up to a $12,500 fine.

The state law isn’t new, but until now, investigators had referred similar cases to municipal court, resulting in an ordinance violation and fine.

“It (the crime) is not going away, so we’re just trying to find a different avenue, a more serious avenue of letting these guys know… Hey, we don’t want this here. We don’t want it in our community. We want to keep these girls safe,” says Wilson.

The county has worked human trafficking cases like this before but says assigning one investigator to track only that crime shows its prevalence.

“If you go on Backpage or Craigslist and basically click on the escorts tab, you can see anywhere from one to 20 ads a day,” says Wilson.

By Tuesday morning, the federal government had taken a big step in the crackdown, forcing the shutdown of Backpage.com, the site investigators say is widely known for posting ads for human trafficking.

The site posted a message Tuesday saying it had been censored.

“The community as a whole, it helps, especially for the child sex trafficking victims, because now the pimps don’t have access to it, as well as the johns, the men who are calling these ladies,” says Wilson.

But he believes this is only a temporary fix, and the trafficking will just move to other sites.

It’s why his work, finding the people behind the trafficking and helping their victims, is just beginning.

“I think as a whole, it just shows that we’re not messing around,” he adds.