Local musicians to be showcased in live show

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) – Wisconsin is known for its cheese and of course the Packers, but more and more people are focusing on the music that comes out of the region too.

The success of Mile of Music, Appleton’s multi-day summer musical festival, is just one example of the growing interest in the Northeast Wisconsin music scene.

“You can’t see the forest for the trees. If you’ve grown up here you don’t see it. I came from a small destitute area of Wisconsin and I deliberately moved to the Fox Valley for the music scene, many years ago. And I swear there is something happening here that isn’t happening anywhere else in the country,” said Marc Golde, owner of Rock Garden Studio.

Golde has teamed up with Tundraland to present Rock Garden Live.

According to Golde, “Everybody that’s here to watch the shows, is here for the music not here like a bar situation so the artists can get away with real subtlety and story telling and it’s a great celebration of music.”

The once a week live audience show will feature local musicians, playing all original songs in an intimate setting.

Christopher Gold is one of those musicians. He says, “This opportunity is a tremendous way to play music for people that want to hear you play music. A lot of time, when you play a show, you have to devout a fair amount of energy to getting their attention first and here you just have to hold their attention which we’ve had some good times doing.”

And while the show is about the music and the musicians, it also gives the small group viewing an opportunity to be a part of something special.

“What’s really fantastic about this is you never know what artist is going to be the next story,” says Brian Gottlieb from Tundraland. Adding, “So, to be part of the story telling and to be part of building the story, that’s a great opportunity that we can all share in.”