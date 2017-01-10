Packers, Cowboys have long, bitter post-season history

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – The Green Bay Packers hope to make two stops in the Lone Star State this post-season — in Dallas to beat the Cowboys on Sunday and in Houston to win Super Bowl 51 next month.

A win this weekend would be more than five decades in the making.

Some of the most legendary players in NFL history have worn either the Packers “G” or Cowboys star on their helmets, and in their seven previous playoff meetings both sides have experienced thrilling victories and agonizing defeats.

Dallas owns a 4-and-3 post-season record against Green Bay, but it was the Packers who drew first blood two years in a row.

On January 1, 1967, Bart Starr and the Packers beat the Cowboys at the old Cotton Bowl, 34-27, to advance to the first Super Bowl. We know how that ended.

That same year, on December 31, the same two teams battled at frigid Lambeau Field in the famous Ice Bowl — with the Packers winning again, 21-17, en route to a second-straight Super Bowl title.

It would be 15 years before the Packers and Cowboys squared off again in the post-season. It happened following the strike-shortened 1982 season. In Dallas, Tom Landry’s Cowboys defeated Coach Bart Starr’s Packers 37-26 in the Divisional Round.

The 1990’s would bring Dallas dominance in Big D as the Cowboys crushed the resurgent Packers’ playoff dreams three years in a row: A 27-17 Divisional Round loss following the ’93 season, a 35-9 Divisional Round thumping after the ’94 season, and a heartbreaking 38-27 NFC Championship defeat on January 14, 1996, preventing the Brett Favre-led Packers from reaching the Super Bowl.

It would take nearly two decades for the Packers to gain some playoff redemption against the Cowboys. In a Divisional Round match-up two years ago, Green Bay beat Dallas at Lambeau, 26-21, turning the table.

And speaking of table….