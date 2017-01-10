Packers’ Geronimo Allison faces marijuana possession charge

MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) – Green Bay Packers receiver Geronimo Allison finds himself in the headlines for the wrong reason. The undrafted receiver’s arrest for marjuana possession in September came to light Tuesday.

Allison was pulled over for speeding on Interstate 43 near Francis Creek, in Manitowoc County, on September 4. A small amount of marijuana was discovered in the car.

Allison was charged with a misdemeanor last month and has a court appearance on Monday, Jan. 23.

September 4 was the day Allison was cut by the team. He was signed to the practice squad the next day and signed to the active roster on October 24. He shined in late-season games against the Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions.

Cover 2 contributor Rob Demovsky received a short statement from the Packers: “The Packers are aware of the matter involving Geronimo Allison. Because this is an ongoing legal matter, we will refrain from making any further comment.”