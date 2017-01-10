Packers: Jordy Nelson not ruled out of Dallas playoff game

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – The Green Bay Packers says wide receiver Jordy Nelson, injured after taking a shot to the ribs during the Giants game, has not been ruled out of Sunday’s playoff game in Dallas.

Packers Head Coach Mike McCarthy said on Monday that Nelson will be in the rehab group through Friday. McCarthy says if Jordy can practice on Saturday, he’ll have a chance to play against the Cowboys.

“If he doesn’t practice Saturday, he won’t play in the game,” said Coach McCarthy.

Coach McCarthy didn’t got into specifics of No. 87’s injury.

However, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport is reporting that Nelson suffered fractured ribs when he took a hit from the Giant’s Leon Hall.

#Packers WR Jordy Nelson suffered at least two fractured ribs in the win over #Giants, sources say. Will take an incredible effort to play. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 9, 2017

