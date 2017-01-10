Roads will be snowy and slippery throughout the day

NORTHEAST WISCONSIN (WBAY) – Roads will be snowy and slippery heading into work and school Tuesday morning, so drivers across the region are urged to take it slow and allow extra time to reach their destination. StormCenter 2’s Steve Beylon says travel could be tricky on the way home, too.

Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories continue throughout Northeast Wisconsin.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says all major highways in Northeast Wisconsin are considered snow covered and slippery. Timesaver Traffic shows drive times a few minutes slower than normal.

Here’s your Severe Weather Outlook:

StormCenter 2’s Steve Beylon says these messy road conditions will continue through this evening:

