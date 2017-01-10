Son of fallen deputy enjoys very special night at Lambeau Field

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – Levi Glaze is like a lot of kids from Wisconsin: he’s a Packers fan who looks up to linebacker Clay Matthews.

However, Levi has been through a lot as a 5-year-old. He’s been dealing with the untimely loss of his father, a Rusk County Deputy who was shot and killed in the line of duty last October. Deputy Dan Glaze was only 33-years-old.

As a special treat, Levi traveled to Lambeau Field for the Packers-Giants playoff game. While there, his friends and family arranged for Green Bay Police officers to present Levi with a Clay Matthews jersey during halftime.

Levi’s dad was a big fan of Clay Matthews, and was known to sport a No. 52 jersey.

Green Bay officers Steve Meisner and Scott Salzmann, and Capt. Kevin Warych gladly took on the duty.

“When we looked at Levi, and I can speak on behalf of the two other officers, you look at your own child and it really puts things in perspective,” said Capt. Warych. “And it was humbling. It was a privilege, an honor that we can carry for the rest of our lives to really touch that child’s life. At that moment and time to present him with such a wonderful thing.”

The officers were rewarded with something priceless: the smile of a child.

“It was just a big grin. He was really happy, really excited,” said Capt. Warych. “I think it was a lot to take in for a young child. He just couldn’t stop smiling.”

It was a busy day for officers at Lambeau Field, but Capt. Warych had no problem rounding up a crew to take part in Levi’s special day.

"There was no doubt. We were going to do anything and everything for Levi at that point," said Capt. Warych. "Just to create that memory, not only for Levi but for us." An extraordinary night at Lambeau Field. "It was Levi's night. It was Levi's time to shine, and we were glad to be part of it," said Capt. Warych.