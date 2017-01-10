State of the State puts focus on workforce

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – Gov. Scott Walker says his top priority in the upcoming legislative session is developing Wisconsin’s workforce.

That was a major theme as the governor delivered his annual State of the State address in Madison Tuesday afternoon.

He says the state has made a lot of progress on jobs and the economic recovery since he took office, and if he decides to run for a third term it’s something he certainly wants to convey to voters.

Before lawmakers, the governor pointed to the state’s 4.1 percent unemployment rate, which is down from 9.2% before he took office. He says that’s a rest of 50,000 new businesses which have been created.

The governor pledged more money toward worker training programs to help fill 80,000 job vacancies in the state, some which require specific skills.

“In fact,” the governor said, “our biggest challenge is not creating jobs but finding people to fill them. We went from a focus on ‘jobs, jobs, jobs’ to talking about ‘workforce, workforce, workforce.’ This is my top priority for 2017 and beyond.”

The governor also announced his upcoming two-year budget plan will cut tuition for all undergraduate students in the UW System.

He said the idea comes from a series of listening sessions he held around the state, and stressed the importance of education and college affordability.

“We want every child to prepare a path to a career that is right for them. Across the state, our students are doing well. We just started including everyone in the ACT test, and Wisconsin is one of the best states in that category. Students here also have some of the best graduation rates in the nation,” he said.

We won’t know specifics about how this might work until the governor releases his budget plan in February.

