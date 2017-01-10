Thieves stealing Crest White Strips from local drug stores

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – Thieves are stealing teeth whitening products from local drug stores.

Over the past month, Green Bay Police say officers have responded to six thefts in which suspects stole Crest White Strips.

Teeth whitening products are not cheap. The losses total $6,612. Officers did not say what the thieves are doing with the white strips.

Police say employees have found empty boxes on the shelves, meaning the suspects are taking the white strips out and leaving the packaging behind.

Investigators are going over surveillance video to identify suspects. They released these photos of one of the suspects:

The Green Bay Police Department encourages stores to take these actions:

Stock the white strips like you do tobacco or baby formula products

Place security devices on the strips to ensure the boxes are not opened

Stock the strips in a location directly under a video surveillance camera

Place the strips in a secure locker and remove upon request.

How to report a tip in this case:

Call the Green Bay Police Department at (920) 448-3200

Leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at (920) 432-STOP

Crime Stoppers tip website: www.432stop.com

Text GBTIP plus your message to 274637 (CRIMES)