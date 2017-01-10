WATCH LIVE: President Obama’s farewell speech

CHICAGO (AP) – President Barack Obama is opening his farewell address in his hometown of Chicago, thanking thousands of supporters and reaffirming his belief in the power of change.

Obama was harkening back to the message of his first campaign for president in 2008.

At one point, he was interrupted by chants of “Four more years!”

Obama says, “I can’t do that.”

In the aftermath of Republican Donald Trump’s election as the next president, Obama is acknowledging that the nation’s progress has been “uneven.” He says that for “every two steps forward, it often feels we take one step back.”

But the president says the country strives for “forward motion, a constant widening of our founding creed to embrace all, and not just some.”

He says that in 10 days the world will witness the peaceful transfer of power to a new president, drawing some jeers ahead of Donald Trump’s presidency.

Obama says he committed to Trump that his administration would “ensure the smoothest possible transition” just as his predecessor, President George W. Bush, did for him.

The outgoing president says in Chicago “it’s up to all of us to make sure our government can help us meet the many challenges we still face.”

Obama says the nation’s politics need to reflect “the decency” of the American people.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The farewell address President Barack Obama plans to deliver Tuesday will continue a tradition established by the nation’s first president more than two centuries ago.

In a 32-page, handwritten address after eight years in office, George Washington used his parting remarks to urge Americans to see themselves as a cohesive unit and to avoid political parties. He also warned of attachments and entanglements with other nations.

It wasn’t until Harry Truman’s televised goodbye from the Oval Office late on Jan. 15, 1953, that such an address became standard for presidents.

Obama is sticking to tradition, in most ways but one. He plans to leave the Oval Office behind in favor of addressing the public one final time from his adopted hometown of Chicago.

Only one other president – aside from those who died or were assassinated – gave their farewell address outside of Washington. George H.W. Bush delivered his farewell from the mess hall at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point on Jan. 5, 1993. Bush said in the speech that none of the president’s many roles is more important than the role of commander in chief, which explained his choice of venue.

“For it is as commander in chief that the president confronts and makes decisions that one way or another affects the lives of everyone in this country as well as many others around the world,” Bush said.

In his weekly Saturday address, President Obama alluded to the special feeling he has for Chicago. It’s where he came of age personally and politically. He started his public service career there, first as a community organizer before launching the political career that would take him from the Illinois state Senate (after he lost a U.S. House race) to the U.S. Senate and ultimately to the White House as the first black man to occupy the Oval Office. Chicago is also where Obama met and married his wife, Michelle, who is Chicago born and raised. Their daughters Malia and Sasha were born there, too.

Presidents give farewell addresses primarily to reflect on their achievements during their four or eight years, sometimes even including expressions of regret for promises left unfulfilled, said Marc Selverstone, associate professor at the University of Virginia’s Miller Center, which studies the presidency.

The speeches are also used to raise warning flags about specific policies.

Obama’s address is likely to issue some warnings about the politics of his successor, Donald Trump. The Republican president-elect has pledged to overturn much of what Obama put in place, including the Affordable Care Act, executive orders on immigration and other issues, and environmental regulations, among them.

White House press secretary Josh Earnest says Obama wants to give a “forward-looking speech” that will examine U.S. progress during his tenure, but that he also wants to spend time talking about the challenges ahead and what he thinks is necessary to confront them. He also wants to thank the American people for putting their trust in him, Earnest says.

The address is scheduled for 8 p.m. Central Time at McCormick Place, a convention center along Lake Michigan.

Obama will be joined by the first lady as well as Vice President Joe Biden and his wife, Jill.

For the chance to see Obama in person, thousands of people stood for hours Saturday in single-digit temperatures in a line that snaked around the convention center, hoping to score a ticket.

