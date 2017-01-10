Wisconsin DOT partners with Waze navigation app

A new partnership between the Wsconsin Department of Transportation and a real-time crowd-sourced navigation app called Wave hopes to make drivers better aware of road incidents as they happen.

A small incident on the highway can lead to quite the headache for drivers.

“It could be someone that ran out of gas and all of the sudden that breakdown in traffic causes a backup we see these secondary crashes at the back,” said Wisconsin Department of Transportation Traffic Engineer Randy Asman.

That’s what the Wisconsin DOT hopes to prevent with its free partnership with Waze’s connected citizens program. Waze is a navigation app that provides incident and slow-down information directly from those who use the road.

“What sets Waze apart from other navigation apps is it receives real time road info back from its users,” said DOT Traffic Engineer Liz Schneider.

Waze shares that with the DOT. The department then pushes the information through its 511 Wisconsin System and on Twitter.

Wisconsin DOT also shares government reported construction, crashes and road closures with Waze.

The DOT says safety is their top priority and only wants passengers to be using the app on the road or a driver to check it before they leave home.

“You can make better decisions, so primarily before you leave work, before you leave school, before you go to a special event, something like that check out what’s going on in front of you,” said Asman.

The program hopes to also provide information for better city planning and management of state roadways.