4 hospitalized after explosion at Minn. plant owned by Oshkosh Corporation

DODGE CENTER, Minn. (WBAY) – Four people are hospitalized after an explosion at McNeilus Truck Manufacturing plant in Dodge Center, Minn., our ABC sister station KAAL reports.

The plant, owned by Oshkosh Corporation, is about 20 miles west of Rochester.

The sheriff said the explosion was in the final paint building and damaged doors at both ends of the facility.

He said all employees are accounted for. Two of the four who were injured were airlifted to a St. Paul hospital, the other two are being treated at a local hospital.

McNeilus makes “severe-duty” heavy trucks, including concrete mixers and front- and rear-loading garbage trucks.